Standard Life Aberdeen shares up 1.2 percent after completing merger
#Business News
August 14, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 2 months ago

Standard Life Aberdeen shares up 1.2 percent after completing merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA.L) shares rose 1.2 percent at open on Monday, its first day of trading as a combined company after the competition of a merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.

The tie-up created Britain’s largest active manager, with assets of around 670 billion pounds.

Keith Skeoch and Martin Gilbert had been named co-chief executives of the combined entity. Skeoch, former chief executive at Standard Life, will manage the day-to-day running of the new company, while Aberdeen’s Gilbert will take charge of external affairs.

Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Dasha Afanasieva

