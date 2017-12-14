FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Statkraft sells Sheringham Shoal wind farm stake to UK's Equitix
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 14, 2017 / 11:53 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Statkraft sells Sheringham Shoal wind farm stake to UK's Equitix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Norway’s state-owned power firm Statkraft said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its stake in the Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm to UK fund manager Equitix.

The 40 percent stake in the wind farm, located off the coast of Norfolk in Britain, will be sold for 558 million pounds.($749.28 million).

The 317 megawatt (MW) capacity Sheringham Shoal has been operational since 2012 and is owned by Statoil, Statkraft and the wind fund managed by Green Investment Group Management Limited.

Statkraft is also looking to sell its 30 percent stake in 402 MW Dudgeon wind farm.

In June, the company had said that it would conclude the stake sales process for both wind farms towards the end of 2017 and potentially close early next year.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.