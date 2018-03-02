Statoil to drill three exploration wells off Britain in 2018

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil will drill three exploration wells on Britain’s continental shelf (UKCS) this year, the company said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Statoil is seen during a company results presentation in London, Britain February 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Plans include an appraisal well at the Verbier prospect in the outer Moray Firth, where Statoil made its largest oil discovery of 2017

Statoil estimates the Verbier discovery to hold preliminary 25-130 million barrels of oil, and the appraisal well should help to narrow the range

Statoil holds 70 pct, Jersey Oil and Gas has 18 pct and CIECO V&C (UK) Limited has 12 pct in the Verbier license

Statoil will also drill exploration wells at the Pip prospect in the Fladen Ground Spur area and at the Bigfoot prospect south of the Statoil-operated Mariner field

Statoil and BP have 50 percent each in the two licenses

The Norwegian oil and gas firm said these exploration plans demonstrated its commitment to the UKCS and it hoped to make discoveries that could lead to new oilfield developments

The three wells will be drilled by Seadrill’s West Phoenix rig for a total cost of $18.5 million

In 2017, Statoil also drilled three exploration on the UKCS, with two wells yielding disappointing results