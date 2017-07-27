Statoil second-quarter results slightly above expectations

Norwegian oil company's Statoil logo is seen at their headquarters in Fornebu, Norway, June 1, 2017.

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway's Statoil (STL.OL) quarterly results on Thursday came slightly above expectations, with company lowering its guidance for exploration spending in 2017.

Statoil reported adjusted operating profit of $3.02 billion in the second quarter, against expectations of $2.97 billion (2.27 billion pounds) and against $913 million during the same period a year ago.

"Higher prices for both oil and gas, solid operational performance with high production, a reversal of provisions in Angola of $0.754 billion and continued progress on improvement work contributed to the increase," the majority state-owned company said in a statement.

Statoil has reduced its guidance for exploration spending in 2017 to around $1.3 billion from the previous guidance of $1.5 billion, while it still planned to drill about 30 exploration wells as previous planned.