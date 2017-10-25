FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU steel demand to grow 2.3 percent in 2017 - Eurofer
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 25, 2017 / 9:37 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

EU steel demand to grow 2.3 percent in 2017 - Eurofer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - EU steel demand will rise by 2.3 percent this year and continue its gradual recovery next year, but the extent to which local steelmakers will benefit from this is uncertain as import distortions remain, industry body Eurofer said.

A worker loads steel bars for export at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

“Strengthening investment and robust exports are boosting the performance of steel-using sectors in the EU. However ... foreign supply remains a critical issue for the EU steel sector,” Eurofer said in a statement on Wednesday.

The European steel industry, worth about 170 billion euros (£151.6 billion) a year, is seen as a gauge of the region’s economic health.

Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.