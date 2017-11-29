FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sterling jumps as UK-EU inch closer to Brexit financial deal
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
November 29, 2017 / 9:11 AM / in a day

Sterling jumps as UK-EU inch closer to Brexit financial deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling jumped against a trade-weighted basket of its rivals on Wednesday after European Union sources said Britain has offered to pay much of what the EU was demanding to settle a Brexit “divorce bill.”

FILE PHOTO: A British Pound Sterling note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

In early prints on Wednesday, the trade-weighted sterling index spiked 1.4 percent to 78.3, its highest since Nov. 1 and on course for the biggest daily rise since April.

An agreement to pay as much as 50 billion euros according to British newspapers potentially brings the two sides close to agreement on a key obstacle to opening talks on a future free trade pact.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Jamie McGeever

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.