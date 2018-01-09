FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodka maker Stock Spirits says 2017 trading ahead of its expectations
January 9, 2018 / 7:35 AM / 2 days ago

Vodka maker Stock Spirits says 2017 trading ahead of its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc (STCK.L) said trading in 2017 was slightly ahead of its expectations, led by a recovery in its key market Poland.

The company, which has been stabilising its Polish business after a period of sales declines, said the business performed well despite high competition.

    Stock Spirits, which makes three-quarters of its revenue from Poland and Czech Republic, said both these markets continued to show growth in both volume and value terms.

    The Eastern Europe-focused vodka maker had net sales revenue of 261 million euros (230.07 million pounds) and earned 28.4 million euros last year.

    Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
