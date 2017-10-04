FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
High chance of cyclone in southwestern Caribbean Sea - NHC
October 4, 2017 / 12:04 PM / in 15 days

High chance of cyclone in southwestern Caribbean Sea - NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure system over the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a high 90 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone and could intensify into a tropical depression later on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

“The low should move slowly northwestward across or near the eastern portions of Nicaragua and Honduras on Thursday, move into the northwestern Caribbean Sea by Friday, and emerge over the southern Gulf of Mexico by Saturday,” the NHC added.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru

