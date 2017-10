FILE PHOTO - A guard stands outside Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell's first gas station in Mexico City, Mexico September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) plans to complete the restart of its 325,700 barrel per day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery this week, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said the refinery’s restart after being shut on Aug. 27 by Hurricane Harvey is “progressing as planned.”