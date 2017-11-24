FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch government calls on St. Martin prime minister to resign
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 11:39 AM / a day ago

Dutch government calls on St. Martin prime minister to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch Cabinet called on Friday for the caretaker prime minister of the Caribbean island nation of St. Martin to resign, which he has yet to do despite having lost a no-confidence vote on Nov. 2.

The Dutch government said it will not deliver 550 million euros (488.30 million pounds) in aid to help St. Martin recover from devastation caused by hurricane Irma until Prime Minister William Marlin steps down. The island of St Martin is half part of France and half a nation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, with 40,000 people.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.