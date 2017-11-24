Dutch government calls on St. Martin prime minister to resign

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch Cabinet called on Friday for the caretaker prime minister of the Caribbean island nation of St. Martin to resign, which he has yet to do despite having lost a no-confidence vote on Nov. 2.

The Dutch government said it will not deliver 550 million euros (488.30 million pounds) in aid to help St. Martin recover from devastation caused by hurricane Irma until Prime Minister William Marlin steps down. The island of St Martin is half part of France and half a nation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, with 40,000 people.