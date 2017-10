FILE PHOTO - BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie is silhouetted against a screen projecting the company's logo at a round table meeting with journalists in Tokyo, Japan June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Australian oil producer BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) started mobilizing staff to its Neptune and Shenzi platforms at the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Nate, expecting to make progress on resuming output over the next 24 hours, the firm said on Monday.

BHP Billiton on Friday completed the evacuation of the oil platforms ahead of Nate, which made landfall on Saturday at the mouth of the Mississippi river.