Chevron assessing hurricane's impact on Mississippi refinery - company

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said it was assessing the impact of Hurricane Nate on its 340,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Pascagoula, Mississippi, refinery on Sunday.

The company also said it continues to supply its customers after the hurricane’s passage.

Energy industry intelligence service Genscape said Chevron shut the Pascagoula refinery on Saturday before Nate came ashore. Chevron has not confirmed the Genscape report.

A Reuters eyewitness said the refinery appeared undamaged and had electricity and steam on Sunday afternoon. Both are necessary to the refining process.

Several flares were operational, but only two appeared to burn off product, according to the Reuters eyewitness.