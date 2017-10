HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said on Thursday it is evacuating all staff from its Lena platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

FILE PHOTO - Logos of ExxonMobil are seen in its booth at Gastech, the world's biggest expo for the gas industry, in Chiba, Japan April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai -

The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by the weekend and move up the centre of the Gulf as it makes landfall on the Louisiana coast sometime early Sunday.

The Lena platform is located about 110 miles (177 km)southeast of New Orleans.