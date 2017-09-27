France to 'lend' control of STX shipyard to Italy's Fincantieri - source

FILE PHOTO: A view of Fincantieri shipyard is seen in Monfalcone near Trieste, in northest Italy, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

LYON, France (Reuters) - France and Italy agreed on Wednesday to end their row over an Italian bid for shipbuilding firm STX France, with a deal that gives the buyer, Fincantieri (FCT.MI), effective control without it legally owning a majority, an Italian government source said.

The deal, struck in talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, gives Fincantieri 51 percent of STX, though 1 percent of this holding would be in the form of shares lent by Paris, the source said.

Paris has a right under the deal to demand back the 1 percent equity stake under certain circumstances, the source said. But it was unclear what would happen with the ownership of STX if it chose to do so.