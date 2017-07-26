FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fincantieri does not need STX shipyard at all costs - CEO
July 26, 2017 / 8:03 AM / 9 days ago

Fincantieri does not need STX shipyard at all costs - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Giuseppe Bono, CEO of Italian shipbuilding Fincantieri, attends during a Sea Side coin ceremony at Monfalcone shipyard near Trieste, in northest Italy, April 21, 2016.Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN (Reuters) - The head of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) said on Wednesday the company did not need STX France at all costs, as a dispute with Paris over ownership of the shipyard escalates.

"We are Europeans and on STX we cannot accept being treated worse than the Koreans," Giuseppe Bono said in a conference call.

Fincantieri in May bought 66.66 percent of STX France from South Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuilding as part of bankruptcy proceedings, but French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to review the terms of the preliminary agreement.

On Wednesday France's Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said the French government would exercise its pre-emption rights to buy the STX shipyard if Italy did not accept a French offer to split STX's capital equally.

(This story has been refiled to remove inverted commas from headline.)

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Stephen Jewkes

