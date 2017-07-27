France will nationalise disputed shipyard in standoff with Italy - Le Monde

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government has decided to nationalise the STX France shipyard in an ownership standoff with Italy, Le Monde newspaper reported on Thursday, marking President Emmanuel Macron's first big industrial policy decision.

As France's most pro-business leader in decades, few would have predicted the former investment banker's first big move in the corporate sector to be a nationalisation.

However, his action fits with the interventionist style of other postwar French leaders. It also crosses into the strategically sensitive defence sector where many national governments prefer to wield influence over ownership.

The Economy Ministry would not comment on the report when asked by Reuters, but said it would hold a news conference on the subject at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT).

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire had given the Italians until Thursday to accept an offer for 50/50 ownership of the shipyard, brandishing the threat of a temporary nationalisation to buy time to find another solution if the offer were rebuffed.

"The aim is not to nationalise Saint-Nazaire, but we have to temporarily," Le Monde reported a source close to the matter as saying, referring to the site where the shipyard is located on France's Atlantic coast.

Italian state-owned shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) agreed in May to pay 79.5 million euros ($93.20 million) for two-thirds of STX France, which is being sold following the collapse of South Korean parent STX.

The Italian bid has raised fears about French jobs at the Saint-Nazaire site and the French government is also concerned about the strategic importance of the yard, the only one big enough in France to build aircraft carriers and other large warships.

Le Monde reported that without action from the French state STX France would have come under control of Fincantieri when rights it holds to buy out other shareholders expires at the end the month.

The decision flies in the face of any expectations that Macron, a former economy minister who sought to liberalise swathes of the economy, would break with the French state's tradition of intervention in business in favour of a more laissez-faire approach.

The new president also has a record of intervening where he has the power to.

While he was economy minister under his presidential predecessor Francois Hollande, he forced through a shareholder vote that increased the government's power over carmaker Renault, falling out with its boss in the process.

Since taking presidential power in May, he has also forced carmakers to help fund a failing parts maker.

Macron was elected in May on promises to boost growth by lifting constraints on business and his government has since flagged plans to privatise non-strategic state holdings while easing labour regulations.