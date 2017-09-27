FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France, Italy to study possible merger of Naval Group and Fincantieri
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 27, 2017 / 2:52 PM / 22 days ago

France, Italy to study possible merger of Naval Group and Fincantieri

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Italy will announce on Wednesday their intention to study a possible merger of French military shipyards company Naval Group with Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI), a source close to the French government told Reuters.

The idea would be to complete the study by June, 2018.

“It is confirmed. A deal will be announced. ..We have defined a method with a horizon, June 2018,” the source said.

The announcement will be made by French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni after a Franco-Italian summit taking place in Lyon.

They will also say that Fincantieri will take effective control of STX France under shared ownership, ending a dispute that has soured bilateral relations, an Italian government source said.

Naval Group, formerly DCNS, designs and produces France’s submarines and surface ships. The company is owned by the French state while French defence company Thales (TCFP.PA) owns a 35 percent stake in the company.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Richard Lough

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.