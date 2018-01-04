FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 4, 2018 / 8:48 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Sudan recalls its ambassador from Egypt amid tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan has recalled its ambassador from neighbouring Egypt for consultations, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, without giving details on why or how long he would stay.

Egypt’s foreign ministry said it is evaluating the situation in order to take “appropriate action”.

Relations have been soured by disputes over the ownership of the Halayeb  Triangle border area, and over the use of the water from the River Nile that passes through their territories.

Sudan has accused Cairo of political meddling and banned imports of Egyptian agricultural products last year.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
