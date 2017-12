CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir has announced a 6-month state of emergency in the states of Kassala and North Kurdufan, government news agency SUNA said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir addresses supporters during his visit to the war-torn Darfur region, in Bilal, Darfur, Sudan September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Files

The move is part of ongoing disarmament campaigns which started near Darfur and Blue Nile in October.