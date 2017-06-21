FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish Debt Office to report 11 staff to prosecutor over bribery suspicions
June 21, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 2 months ago

Swedish Debt Office to report 11 staff to prosecutor over bribery suspicions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Debt Office said on Wednesday it would report to prosecutors 11 employees it suspects of bribery or embezzlement over accepting gifts including tablet computers from an external supplier of IT education to the authority.

"What has happened is serious and risks affecting confidence in us as an authority," Debt Office Director General Hans Lindblad said in a statement.

The Debt Office said there were reasons to believe there are grounds for suspecting the actions constituted bribery or embezzlement.

Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Anna Ringstrom

