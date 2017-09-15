FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish PM survives vote of no-confidence
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 7:31 AM / in a month

Swedish PM survives vote of no-confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven attends a news conference following a huge leak of confidential information after an IT outsourcing agreement made by the the Swedish Transport Agency in Stockholm, Sweden July 24, 2017. TT News Agency/Stina Stjernkvist/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven easily survived a parliamentary vote of no confidence brought on Friday by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats over a botched IT outsourcing project that may have led to the leak of sensitive information.

Only 43 of the parliament’s 349 members supported the motion. Had Lofven lost, the government would have resigned, just a year before a general election.

Two ministers have resigned over the potential leak of sensitive data as a result of a deal under which IBM Sweden took over some IT functions of the Swedish Transport Agency.

During the last 37 years, only eight votes of no-confidence have been tabled in parliament. None has been successful.

Reporting by Johan Sennero,Editing by Simon Johnson

