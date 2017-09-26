Swedish train derails after hitting armoured vehicle, four injured

A passenger train collided with a tank and derailed, where the Swedish Military exercise Aurora 17 is taking place, near Trosa, south of Stockholm, Sweden, September 26, 2017. TT News Agency via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A passenger train derailed in eastern Sweden after colliding with an armoured vehicle during a major military exercise in the area, leaving at least four people injured, authorities said on Tuesday.

The armoured vehicle collided with a train near the small town of Trosa, about one hour south of the capital. Three people in the military vehicle were injured in the collision while one person on the train was also hurt, police said.

“The driver of the train sustained minor injuries,” a spokesman for railway operator SJ said. The train had three cars and was carrying about 70 passengers, he added.

The Swedish armed forces and some NATO allies of the neutral country are currently conducting their biggest war games in two decades, with some of the activities taking place in the area where the accident took place.