Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Women's Breaststroke 50m Final – Budapest, Hungary – July 30, 2017 – Lilly King of the U.S. reacts after winning the race and braking the world record.

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - American Lilly King broke the world record for women's 50 metres breaststroke with a time of 29.40 seconds at the world swimming championships on Sunday.

She broke Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte's previous record of 29.48 seconds set by at the 2013 world championships.