9 days ago
Swiss police arrest chainsaw attacker after manhunt
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 7:25 PM / 9 days ago

Swiss police arrest chainsaw attacker after manhunt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss police said on Tuesday they have arrested a 50-year-old man a day after he stormed into an insurance office wielding a chainsaw and wounded two staff members.

Zurich cantonal police said in a statement that they had arrested the suspect in Thalwil, a town about 60 kilometres from Schaffhausen where the incident took place.

The suspect was named earlier as Franz Wrousis, a drifter with a criminal record who mostly lived in the woods. Swiss health insurer CSS, whose office in Schaffhausen Wrousis had stormed, has said he was a client there.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Hugh Lawson

