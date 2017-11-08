FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Life confirms 2017 targets as fee income, premiums rise
Sections
Featured
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
The road to Brexit
Brexit talks breakthrough would bestow biggest boost on sterling - Reuters poll
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Environment
New Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
Entertainment
Spacey to be erased from film about Getty kidnapping - reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 8, 2017 / 6:26 AM / a day ago

Swiss Life confirms 2017 targets as fee income, premiums rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Life (SLHN.S) confirmed its 2017 financial targets as it took in more premiums in its insurance business and generated more income from asset management in the first nine months.

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Switzerland's biggest life insurer Swiss Life is seen at the company's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland August 16, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Switzerland’s biggest life insurer said group-wide premiums rose 3 percent to 13.81 billion Swiss francs (10.51 billion pounds), compared to 13.36 billion francs the year before. Fee and commission income rose 6 percent to 1.04 billion francs.

“With the results of the first three quarters we continue to be confident that we will meet our financial targets for 2017,” Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a statement on Wednesday.

Swiss Life has focussed on trimming costs and raising third-party asset management and investment income to offset sluggishness in its core life insurance business.

Swiss Life -- whose main markets include Switzerland, France and Germany -- has like other insurers been squeezed by low and negative interest rates.

In August, the group posted a larger-than-expected rise in half-year profit as growing real estate holdings helped increase income.

It does not give profit figures in its nine-month interim statement.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.