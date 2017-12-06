Swiss Re buys life policies from Legal & General for 650 million pounds

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Re has agreed to buy 1.1 million life insurance policies from Legal & General Group (L&G) for 650 million pounds, the Swiss group said on Wednesday.

The logo of the world's second biggest reinsurer Swiss Re is seen in front of the company's headquarters in Zurich July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

“This move is consistent with Swiss Re’s strategy to acquire closed life books in the UK. The policies – which include with-profit, unit-linked and savings products – will be transferred to ReAssure from Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, which is part of the L&G Group,” it said in a statement.