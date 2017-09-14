FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNB chairman committed to current expansive policy - Swiss TV
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Foreign Exchange Analysis
September 14, 2017 / 10:24 AM / in a month

SNB chairman committed to current expansive policy - Swiss TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan makes a speech during the Swiss International Finance Forum in Bern, Switzerland June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank has not considered altering its expansive monetary policy despite the recent weakening of the franc, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said.

“We see absolutely no reason for us to change our monetary policy at present,” Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

The franc remained overvalued, Jordan said. “We must wait and see how sustainable this development that we have seen is,” said Jordan, who said decisions by the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve were very important to the SNB’s future deliberations.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.