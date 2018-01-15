FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
January 15, 2018 / 11:59 AM / a day ago

Richemont committed to Lancel, Dunhill brands - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Luxury goods group Richemont (CFR.S) is committed to keeping its Lancel and Dunhill fashion brands, both of which have undergone intense restructuring, a source close to the company said on Monday.

Visitors enjoy lunch at the "Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie" (SIHH) watch fair, organised by the Richemont group, in Geneva, Switzerland, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

    “Richemont is firmly committed to these brands,” the source said on the sidelines of the SIHH watch fair that opened on Monday. The source, who spoke of condition of anonymity, said first results at Dunhill looked promising.

    The source said Richemont, known for Cartier jewellery and IWC watches, had no further plans at this stage to cut jobs at its watch factories in Switzerland or to buy back unsold inventory from retail partners, although buybacks were not ruled out.

    Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
