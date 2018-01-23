FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 23, 2018 / 10:24 AM / a day ago

France urges Turkey to show restraint in Syria offensive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed concern on Tuesday about Turkey’s military offensive in northern Syria and warned the government to show restraint in its operations against Kurdish forces in the region.

“I had the opportunity to tell my Turkish colleague... that this offensive worries us,” Le Drian told reporters.

“While we understand the concerns Turkey has about border security, we cannot but call on Turkey to show the greatest level restraint on this issue.”

Reporting by John Irish, editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
