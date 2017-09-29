FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German insurer Talanx to miss 2017 earnings goal after hurricanes
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 29, 2017 / 2:36 PM / in 19 days

German insurer Talanx to miss 2017 earnings goal after hurricanes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German insurer Talanx AG (TLXGn.DE) said on Friday it would miss its 2017 earnings guidance due to claims arising from the hurricanes that have swept through the Caribbean, little over a week after saying it could still hit the target.

Chief Executive Herbert Haas told reporters in Frankfurt that the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico included damage to pharmaceutical facilities for which Talanx had written insurance.

“We are a big pharma insurer and because of that we are definitely somewhat harder hit than the rest of the market,” said Haas.

He added that he did not now see how Talanx, the parent of reinsurer Hannover Rueck SE (HNRGn.DE), could meet its earnings target of 850 million euros (750.17 million pounds)for 2017.

Talanx said on Sept. 21 that it may miss the target due to the hurricanes and a major earthquake in Mexico, but did not abandon the guidance.

The Pentagon has named a top general to command military relief operations in Puerto Rico, whose 3.4 million people lack electricity, communications, fuel, clean water and other essentials more than a week after Hurricane Maria.

Insurance experts Air Worldwide estimate insurance losses in the Caribbean at between $40 billion and $85 billion, with more than 85 percent affecting the U.S. territory. RMS, another sector specialist, estimates the losses at $15-$30 billion.

It will take another three to four weeks for Talanx to come up with a serious estimate of its exposure, said Haas. Talanx shares traded up 0.6 percent at 1400 GMT on Friday.

Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.