FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taylor Wimpey expects further growth in 2018 ​
Sections
Featured
The funeral home running a side business in body parts
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
The funeral home running a side business in body parts
Predictions 2018: What happens if U.S. exits NAFTA?
Breakingviews
Predictions 2018: What happens if U.S. exits NAFTA?
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 10, 2018 / 7:15 AM / a day ago

Taylor Wimpey expects further growth in 2018 ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s third-largest builder Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) said its results in 2017 will be in line with expectations after it built more homes, and it anticipates further growth this year.

A builder working for Taylor Wimpey builds a roof on an estate in Aylesbury, Britain, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The firm is expected to post a roughly 7 percent increase in full-year pre-tax profit to 787 million pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 14 analysts.

    “We will report FY 2017 results in line with our expectations, and we expect to achieve further growth and performance improvement in 2018,” it said on Wednesday.

    Volumes at Taylor Wimpey rose 5 percent to 14,541 units last year with the average selling price on private completions rising 3 percent to 296,000 pounds.

    Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.