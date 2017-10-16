FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Facebook buys teen app tbh
#Business News
October 16, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 5 days ago

Facebook buys teen app tbh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) has acquired tbh, an app popular among teens, as the world’s largest social network looks to attract more users.

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

The app, an acronym for “To be Honest”, allows users to anonymously answer multiple choice questions about friends, who then receive the poll results as compliments.

Over 5 million people have downloaded the app and sent over a billion messages in the past few weeks, tbh said on Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

