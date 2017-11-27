Israeli cybersecurity firm Illusive gets deal with OakNorth bank

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Illusive Networks, an Israeli cyber security firm specializing in “deception technology”, said on Monday it signed a deal to provide its platform to British specialist bank OakNorth.

Rishi Khosla, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of OakNorth Bank chats during an interview with Reuters at his office in central London, Britain October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Financial details were not disclosed.

Illusive’s technology lures hackers by blanketing a company’s network with booby-trapped data. Once an intruder uses this deceptive data, the company’s security is alerted and the attacker can be removed from the system.

“Almost all of the security solutions and companies out there have taken a reactive approach to security,” Illusive founder and CEO Ofer Israeli said at a recent Reuters cyber summit. “So we built a world and reality where the attacker would need to react to us instead of us reacting to him.”

OakNorth last year became the first British bank to fully host its core systems on the cloud.

“We liked their (Illusive‘s) approach of exploiting an attacker’s vulnerabilities by looking at the network from an attacker’s perspective rather than trying to anticipate every weakness of an organisation,” OakNorth’s information technology director Rui Silva said.