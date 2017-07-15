FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy minister says row with Telecom Italia boss is over
July 15, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 22 days ago

Italy minister says row with Telecom Italia boss is over

Italy's Minister of Economic Development, Carlo Calenda, speaks during a news conference hosted by Israel's Energy minister Yuval Steinitz with his European counterparts, in Tel Aviv, Israel April 3, 2017.Amir Cohen

ROME (Reuters) - A spat between Rome and Telecom Italia's (TIM) chief executive over the rollout of ultrafast broadband has been resolved, Italian industry minister Carlo Calenda said in an interview published on Saturday.

The row had threatened to poison relations between the former state monopoly and the government, prompting TIM's top shareholder Vivendi (VIV.PA) to ask Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo to soften his tone, sources close to the matter said.

In an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore newspaper, Calenda said he considered Cattaneo, who has cut costs in just over a year at the helm of the indebted firm, "an excellent manager".

"When he took an inappropriate tone in dealing with the government I pointed this out to him, he apologised and the story ended there," Calenda said.

Sources said this week that Cattaneo and Vivendi still disagreed over the issue, throwing his future at the firm into doubt. Cattaneo said there was no such tension, and that he would remain at Telecom Italia until the end of his mandate in 2020.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Dale Hudson

