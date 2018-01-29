FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018

Italy will not wait until elections to decide on potential Telecom Italia fine - minister

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Italy Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said on Monday that a decision on a possible fine against Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) over golden power ruling infringement will be taken before the March 4 vote.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a meeting in Florence, the minister said that if it’s decided that there is a need for a fine, one would be applied “because we are a country that wants rules to be respected”.

    “The situation will be made clear before the vote. We don’t wait until the election to do things,” Calenda said.

    Italy has launched a process that could end with TIM being fined for failing to notify Rome that French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA), TIM’s top shareholder with a 24 percent stake, had assumed de facto control of the phone company.

    Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Agnieszka Flak

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
