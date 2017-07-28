FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia to name Genish chief for operations, says no plans to merge with Mediaset
#Business News
July 28, 2017 / 10:56 AM / 10 days ago

Telecom Italia to name Genish chief for operations, says no plans to merge with Mediaset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Amos Genish, GVT's CEO, attends a news conference for Vivendi's 2010 annual results in Paris, France March 1, 2011.Jacky Naegelen/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) will announce on Friday the arrival of Amos Genish as general manager in charge of operations, the company's executive chairman said, confirming a report by Reuters.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine, who also serves as CEO of Vivendi (VIV.PA), told analysts on a conference call he rejected M&A speculation that has appeared in press reports, though he added that looking at possible M&A activity was part of the responsibilities of the company's top management.

Referring to TIM's Brazilian unit, which according to some reports could be put up for sale, he said the unit was part of TIM and was doing a good job, declining to elaborate further.

De Puyfontaine also said a merger with broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI), where Vivendi has built up a stake of 29 percent, he said it was not on the agenda.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, writing by Silvia Aloisi

