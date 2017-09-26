FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy government meeting on Vivendi's control of Telecom Italia postponed to Thursday -sources
Sections
Featured
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
economy
UK annual retail sales growth slows to weakest since 2013
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 26, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 23 days ago

Italy government meeting on Vivendi's control of Telecom Italia postponed to Thursday -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Vivendi logo at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - A meeting of Italian government officials to discuss whether to sanction Vivendi (VIV.PA) on the grounds that it failed to notify Rome of its effective control of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) has been postponed to Thursday, two sources close to the matter said.

French media group Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia’s (TIM‘s) biggest shareholder with a 24 percent stake, has repeatedly denied controlling Italy’s biggest phone group.

The government committee was originally due to meet and possibly take a decision on the matter on Monday, but then the meeting was shifted to Tuesday. The gathering will now take place after a key bilateral meeting between France and Italy scheduled for Wednesday.

A source told Reuters on Friday that Italy was set to fine Vivendi with a penalty of less than 300 million euros (263.15 million pounds).

Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Agnieszka Flak

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.