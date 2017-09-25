FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy govt meeting on Vivendi's control of Telecom Italia postponed to Tuesday -sources
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 25, 2017 / 1:29 PM / 24 days ago

Italy govt meeting on Vivendi's control of Telecom Italia postponed to Tuesday -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Vivendi logo at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - A meeting of Italian government officials to discuss whether to sanction Vivendi (VIV.PA) on the grounds that it failed to notify Rome of its effective control of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) has been postponed to Tuesday, two sources close to the matter said.

The government committee had previously been due to meet and possibly take a decision on the matter on Monday.

French media group Vivendi, which is Telecom Italia’s (TIM‘s) biggest shareholder with a 24 percent stake, has repeatedly denied controlling Italy’s biggest phone group.

A source told Reuters on Friday that Italy was set to fine Vivendi with a penalty of less than 300 million euros (263.62 million pounds).

Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Francesca Piscioneri, writing by Agnieszka Flak

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.