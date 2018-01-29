FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 11:28 AM / 2 days ago

Spain's Telefonica in talks to include Netflix content on TV platform - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Telefonica (TEF.MC) and Netflix (NFLX.O) are close to reaching an accord which will permit the Spanish telecommunications company to include the U.S. group’s content as part of its television service, a source close to the talks said on Monday.

The two companies were close to an agreement which would most likely take a few weeks to finalise, the source said.

    Telefonica, which has some 3.7 million subscribers for its television service Movistar+, declined to comment.

    Netflix, which was not immediately available for comment, has around 1.16 million subscribers in Spain.

    Reporting by Carlos Ruano; writing by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely

