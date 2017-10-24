FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telekom Austria raises full-year revenue forecast
Sections
Featured
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
The road to Brexit
Britain aiming for outline Brexit transition deal by first quarter of 2018
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Autos
Toyota says Brexit "fog" must clear to safeguard UK plant
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Aerospace
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 24, 2017 / 7:05 PM / in 16 hours

Telekom Austria raises full-year revenue forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Telekom Austria (TELA.VI), part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil (AMXL.MX), increased its full-year revenue forecast thanks to higher income from fixed-line customers and a smaller than expected hit from new EU roaming rules.

The group said on Tuesday it now expects full-year revenue to rise by around three percent from last year’s 4.21 billion euros (3.77 billion pounds)instead of the previously forecast 1 percent.

Telekom Austria’s third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 2.6 percent to 410.1 million euros, largely due to lower positive revaluation effects than in last year’s period and negative currency effects.

Revenue in the period increased 2.3 percent to 1.11 billion euros.

The group is about to roll out its home market “A1” branding across the rest of its European operations. It also aims to grow its digital business internationally and is investing heavily in cloud services.

Austria’s “A1” chief executive, Margarete Schramboeck, left the company earlier this month, with Chief Technology Officer Marcus Grausam taking over her responsibilities until a permanent successor is found.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.