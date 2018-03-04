FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 4:15 AM / 2 days ago

Tennis - Tsurenko fights back to defend Acapulco title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko battled back from the brink of defeat to successfully defend her Mexican Open title with a 5-7 7-6(2) 6-2 victory over Stefanie Voegele in the final in Acapulco on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO - Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 8, 2017 Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in action during her third round match against Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova REUTERS/Toby Melville

Swiss Voegele was only three points from clinching the match in two sets but Tsurenko forced a tiebreak and it was nearly all one-way traffic from there as the Ukrainian took command in a nearly three-hour battle of attrition.

After dominating the tiebreak to even up the contest, the 28-year-old world number 40 waltzed through the final set to secure the fourth title of her career.

“It’s such a special tournament for me, winning here for the second time,” Tsurenko said.“This is just an unbelievable feeling for me to be here.”

Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
