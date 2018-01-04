FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rain washes out entire day's play at Auckland Classic
January 4, 2018 / 9:02 AM / a day ago

Rain washes out entire day's play at Auckland Classic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Persistent rain washed out an entire day’s play at the Auckland Classic on Thursday with more showers predicted to affect Friday’s packed schedule.

Czech Republic’s third seed Barbora Strycova will square off against Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei in the first quarter-final clash on Friday while Julia Goerges plays Polona Hercog in the revised schedule.

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki meets American wild card entry Sofia Kenin While fourth seed Agnieszka Radwasnka faces American Sachia Vickery in the other quarter-final matches.

The semi-final matches have been scheduled for the evening but if rain affects Friday’s schedule, the organisers could schedule the semi-finals and final on Saturday.

“We’ve done it before,” tournament director Karl Budge was quoted as saying by the New Zealand Herald (www.nzherald.co.nz).

“There’s been times where three matches have been played on a day as well. We’ve just got to hope the tennis gods start being kind to us.”

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
