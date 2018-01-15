Factbox - Novak Djokovic v Donald Young

(Reuters) - A look at the records of Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and American Donald Young before their first-round match at the Australian Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding).

14-NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Age: 30

ATP ranking: 14 (Highest ranking: 1)

Coaches: Andre Agassi, Radek Stepanek

Grand slam titles: 12 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, French Open 2016, Wimbledon 2011, 2014, 2015, U.S. Open 2011, 2015)

2017 Australian Open performance: Second round

Best Australian Open performance: Winner 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016

2017 ATP win-loss record: 32-8

After an extended spell on the sidelines with an elbow injury, Djokovic revealed he is not 100 percent fit but “fine and adequate” to play at Melbourne Park.

The 12-times grand slam winner is hoping to get back to his best after a forgettable 2017, which included an early exit at the Australian Open and a quarter-final loss at Roland Garros before his season ended days after his last-eight defeat at Wimbledon in July.

DONALD YOUNG

Age: 28

ATP ranking: 63 (Highest ranking: 38)

Coaches: Donald Young Sr. and Illona Young

Grand slam titles: 0

2017 Australian Open performance: Second round

Best Australian Open performance: Third round 2014

2017 ATP win-loss record: 24-22

American Donald Young was knocked out in the second round at the Australian Open last year but went on to reach back-to-back semi-finals in Memphis and Delray Beach. He struggled for consistency for the majority of the campaign.

His best performance in Melbourne came four years ago, when he beat Robin Haase and Andreas Seppi to reach the third round.

HEAD-TO-HEAD (Djokovic 2 - Young 0)

June 2017 - Djokovic d Young 6-2 7-6(9) (Eastbourne, outdoor grass)

Aug. 2006 - Djokovic d Young 4-6 6-3 6-0 6-1 (U.S. Open, outdoor hard)