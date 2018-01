(Reuters) - Key statistics from Croatian Marin Cilic’s 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0 victory (Nadal retired injured) over Spain’s Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding):

1-Nadal 6-Cilic

Aces 3 20

Double faults 8 2 8

Break points won 2/10 5/19

Net points won 11/20 35/47

Winners 39 83

Unforced errors 32 62

Total points won 145 157

Match duration: Three hours, 47 minutes