MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Key statistics from Swiss Belinda Bencic’s 6-3 7-5 victory over American Venus Williams in the first round at the Australian Open on Monday (prefix denotes seeding):

Tennis - Australian Open - Venus Williams of the U.S. v Belinda Bencic of Switzerland - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 15, 2018. Bencic celebrates after winning her match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

5-Williams Bencic

Aces 2 5

Double faults 5 4

First serve percentage 70 58

Win percentage on first serve 57 76

Tennis - Australian Open - Venus Williams of the U.S. v Belinda Bencic of Switzerland - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 15, 2018. Bencic and Williams shake hands after Bencic won their match. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Win percentage on second serve 38 48

Break points won 2/8 5/11

Winners 22 32

Total points won 59 76

Fastest serve (mph) 102 99

Match time: One hour and 53 minutes