Highlights - Australian Open day one

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Top-seed Rafa Nadal and world number three Grigor Dimitrov progressed to the second round of the Australian Open with easy victories on Monday while top American contenders were sent packing after shock defeats in the first round.

World number one Nadal cruised to a 6-1 6-1 6-1 win over Dominican Republic’s Victor Estrella Burgos while Dimitrov beat Austrian Dennis Novak 6-3 6-2 6-1 to set up second round clashes against Leonardo Mayer and Mackenzie McDonald respectively.

Nicole Gibbs was the only American to progress from the women’s draw with last year’s finalist Venus Williams, U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and CoCo Vandeweghe being the most notable Americans to exit on day one at Melbourne Park.

Ryan Harrison and McDonald were the only Americans to progress to the second round of the men’s draw with seeded Jack Sock and John Isner crashing out along with surprise early exits from Croatian Borna Coric and South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

Despite the upsets, the competition remains tough with Caroline Wozniacki, Elina Svitolina and Jelena Ostapenko victorious in their first round matches along with top men’s players Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov and Nick Kyrgios.

READ MORE

Nadal charges into second round

Coco goes bananas as Americans slip up

Cool reception won’t faze Sharapova - Wilander

Edmund out-guns Anderson for first round shock

Bencic sends Venus crashing in Melbourne

FACTBOX-Venus Williams v Belinda Bencic - stats

Stephens tumbles out, Ostapenko impresses

Dimitrov schools Novak to reach second round

Shapovalov dazzles on Melbourne debut

Highlights of Monday’s opening day of the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the year (all times GMT):

1150 TSONGA NOTCHES COMFORTABLE WIN OVER KING

France’s 15th-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga put in a solid performance to oust American Kevin King 6-4 6-4 6-1 to set up a second round clash with Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov.

1121 GAVRILOVA EASES PAST FALCONI

Australian 23rd seed Daria Gavrilova beat American Irina Falconi comfortably with a 6-1 6-1 triumph and will face Elise Mertens in the next stage.

0955 NADAL KICKSTARTS 2018 IN STYLE

World number one Rafa Nadal, playing his first competitive match of the year, hit top form as he cruised to a 6-1 6-1 6-1 win over Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic.

“It was a long season in 2017 and I was disappointed to not make it in Brisbane. I just needed more time,” the Spaniard said.

“I‘m happy to be here again. It’s a special unique place and one of the best atmospheres on the tour. To be in front of this crowd is so special.”

0940 HOME FAVOURITE KYRGIOS STORMS INTO ROUND TWO

Australian hope Nick Kyrgios booked a second-round spot with a convincing 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva.

“I‘m just excited to be in Melbourne. A couple of years ago, I made a quarter-final, so hopefully I can go a little bit further this year,” Kyrgios, who won the Brisbane title this month, said after the match.

0930 WOZNIACKI SAILS THROUGH

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki recorded her 101st grand slam victory, beating Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-2 6-3.

0915 MILLMAN DUMPS CORIC

John Millman has progressed to the second round in front of his home fans, beating Croatian Borna Coric 7-5 6-4 6-1.

Down two sets and a break, a frustrated Coric ended up smashing his racket after Millman sent a lob over his head.

0815 CILIC BATTLES PAST POSPISIL

Sixth seed Marin Cilic needed three hours and 17 minutes to overcome Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil in a 6-2 6-2 4-6 7-6(5) first-round victory.

0635 COCO GOES BANANAS

CoCo Vandeweghe received a code violation for time wasting because there were no bananas available at Hisense Arena.

After losing the first set in a tiebreak to Hungarian Timea Babos, the American number 10 seed remained in her seat and argued with chair umpire Fergus Murphy that she should be allowed more time during the break because bananas had not been provided.

“I‘m waiting for the bananas,” Vandeweghe, who lost the match 7-6(4) 6-2, told the umpire.

0550 DIMITROV RACES INTO ROUND TWO

World number three Grigor Dimitrov fired 21 winners to claim a 6-3 6-2 6-1 victory over Austrian Dennis Novak in the first round.

0530 DREAM DEBUT FOR SHAPOVALOV

Talented Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov recorded his first ever win at Melbourne, defeating 19-year-old Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-1 6-3 7-6(5).

0515 AILING VANDEWEGHE FALLS TO BABOS

Last year’s semi-finalist Coco Vandeweghe said flu symptoms left her struggling to breathe on court during the American’s 7-6(4) 6-2 opening round defeat to Hungarian Timea Babos.

“This is the first time I’ve been out of bed in four days,” the world number nine said. “I’ve had the flu. The doctor gave me some medication, but it’s not working all that well, so here I am.”

It was Babos’ first win over a top 10-player. “In women’s tennis, anything can happen when there is no Serena Williams,” she said in her on-court interview, referring to the absent defending champion who gave birth in September.

0450 ISNER FALLS IN OPENING ROUND

Australian Matthew Ebden beat world number 16 John Isner 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena.

0420 EDMUND OUTLASTS ANDERSON

Kyle Edmund progressed to the second round when the British world number 49 recorded an upset 6-7(4) 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over last year’s U.S. Open finalist and 11th seed Kevin Anderson.

0345 BENCIC UPSETS VENUS

Last year’s runner-up Venus Williams was knocked out in the first round with a 6-3 7-5 defeat by Swiss counter-puncher Belinda Bencic.

0325 CIBULKOVA BOWS OUT

Estonian Kaia Kenepi beat 2014 runner-up Dominika Cibulkova 6-2 6-2 in the first round.

0245 PLAY RESUMES AFTER LIGHT DRIZZLE

Action resumed after light rain stopped play on all courts. Roof closed on Rod Laver Arena, where fifth seed Venus Williams will continue her opening round match against Belinda Bencic.

0225 DOLGOPOLOV THROUGH FROM MEN‘S FIELD

Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov was the first one through to the second round from the men’s field with a 7-6(3) 6-3 6-4 win over Andreas Haider-Maurer of Austria.

0210 ZHANG STUNS STEPHENS

China’s Zhang Shuai, who reached the quarter-finals as a qualifier in Melbourne two years ago, roared back from a set and a break down to beat U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens 2-6 7-6(2) 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.

“This court is really special for me. I was so excited to get back on here and I think I was really ready. She’s a great player but when I arrived in Australia I was ready to play anyone,” Zhang said in a court-side interview.

0145 GOERGES EXTENDS HOT STREAK

World number 12 Julia Goerges beats American Sofia Kenin 6-4 6-4 to extend her winning streak to 15 matches, stretching back to last year when she won in Moscow, then the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai and opened the season with a title in Auckland.

0140 RYBARIKOVA MAKES WINNING START

Wimbledon semi-finalist Magdalena Rybarikova advanced to the second round with a 6-0 7-5 victory over American Taylor Townsend.

0135 OSTAPENKO CRUISES PAST SCHIAVONE

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko roared back from 1-4 down in the second set to beat Italian Francesca Schiavone 6-1 6-4.

0105 CHINA‘S DUAN FIRST PLAYER TO ADVANCE

China’s world number 100 Duan Yingying was the first player into the second round of the tournament after doling out a 6-0 6-1 thrashing of Colombian Mariana Duque-Marino in 51 minutes on Court 10.

0015 PLAY UNDERWAY AT MELBOURNE PARK

Play got underway on schedule under sunny skies at 11 a.m. local time (0000) GMT with the temperature hovering just under the 20 degrees Celsius mark.