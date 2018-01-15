FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bencic sends Venus crashing out of Australian Open
#Sports News
January 15, 2018 / 3:54 AM / 2 days ago

Bencic sends Venus crashing out of Australian Open

Ian Ransom

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Belinda Bencic sent an early shockwave through the Australian Open by dumping last year’s finalist Venus Williams out of the first round with an impressive 6-3 7-5 win on Monday.

Tennis - Australian Open - Venus Williams of the U.S. v Belinda Bencic of Switzerland - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 15, 2018. Bencic reacts after winning a point. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The 20-year-old Swiss played the 37-year-old American great to perfection, soaking up the fifth seed’s firepower and attacking her wavering serve with abandon under the roof at Rod Laver Arena.

In a tense grand slam opener that felt more like a final, Venus battled to keep touch in an enthralling second set but Bencic unleashed two blazing forehand winners to close out the match in the 12th game.

The resurgent Bencic will meet the winner of Johanna Larsson and Luksika Kumkhum in the next round.

Related Coverage

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.