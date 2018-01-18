Australian Open day four

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Highlights of Thursday’s fourth day of the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the year:

1040 INJURY-HIT WAWRINKA BOWS OUT

Former champion Stan Wawrinka was hindered by his troublesome knee and failed to put up a fight against American Tennys Sandgren, who eased to a 6-2 6-1 6-4 win at Melbourne Park.

Sandgren, 26, has made it to the third round of a grand slam for the first time and will take on German Maximilian Marterer, who ousted Fernando Verdasco 6-4 4-6 7-6(5) 3-6 6-3.

1035 ZVEREV PROGRESSES INTO THIRD ROUND

German fourth-seed Alexander Zverev eased into the third round with a routine 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over compatriot Peter Gojowczyk.

The 20-year-old will face ATP Next Gen Finals champion Chung Hyeon, who beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-6(4) 6-1 6-1 in the second round.

1020 BARTY STORMS BACK TO BEAT GIORGI

Ashleigh Barty, backed by a roaring home support on Rod Laver Arena, rallied from a set down to beat Italian Camila Giorgi 5-7 6-4 6-1 in the second round.

She will next face Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who defeated 16th seed Elena Vesnina 7-6(4) 6-2.

0920 HALEP STORMS INTO ROUND THREE

World number one Simona Halep allayed fears over the ankle injury she suffered in the opening round with a convincing 6-2 6-2 victory over Canadian Eugenie Bouchard.

“I felt the pain but I didn’t think about it,” said Halep, who will next face American Lauren Davies.

0800 DEL POTRO POWERS PAST KHACHANOV

Argentine Juan Martin del Potro fired 60 winners on his way to a 6-4 7-6(4) 6-7(0) 6-4 second-round victory over Karen Khachanov of Russia.

0750 BENNETEAU KNOCKS OUT GOFFIN

French veteran Julien Benneteau recovered from a flat start to beat seventh seed David Goffin 1-6 7-6(5) 6-1 7-6(4) in the second round.

0705 DJOKOVIC SEES OFF MONFILS

Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, untroubled by scorching conditions at Melbourne Park, beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-3 in the second round.

“We both suffered on the court today,” Djokovic said after the match. “Really tough conditions, brutal - especially for the first hour and a half. I was coming into the match knowing it was going to be a big challenge for both of us.”

0640 KEYS RACES PAST ALEXANDROVA

American Madison Keys, a U.S. Open finalist last year, took just 41 minutes to beat Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 6-1 in the second round.

0540 BIRTHDAY GIRL KERBER SETS UP SHARAPOVA CLASH

Former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber beat Croatian Donna Vekic 6-4 6-1 to celebrate her 30th birthday with a third round berth at Melbourne Park. Her birthday gift? A blockbuster clash with 2008 winner Maria Sharapova in the next round.

0504 SHARAPOVA DELIGHTED TO BE BACK

Maria Sharapova, who booked a place in the third round, said she missed the Australian summer last year, having forced to sit out of the grand slam due to a doping ban.

“I love being in the city. I love Australia. I love the summertime,” she told a news conference after beating Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 7-6(4) in the second round.

“I was watching this tournament with a box of Kleenex next to me sick. So, you know, I feel like I transported myself into the TV this year and I‘m finding myself on Rod Laver Arena competing. A lot of things to smile about. I wanted to be here. I got myself here. Yeah, it’s great to be back.”

0440 BERDYCH BOOKS ROUND THREE SPOT

Two-time semi-finalist Tomas Berdych recorded 42 winners, including 12 aces, to overcome Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3 2-6 6-2 6-3 in the second round.

0415 PLISKOVA BREEZES PAST HADDAD MAIA

Sixth seed Czech Karolina Pliskova needed just 44 minutes to see off Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil 6-1 6-1.

0410 THIEM COMPLETES COMEBACK

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem rallied from two sets down for only the second time in his career to beat American qualifier Denis Kudla 6-7(6) 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-3 in the second round.

0405 HSIEH STUNS MUGURUZA

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei ousted reigning Wimbledon champion and third seed Garbine Muguruza 7-6(1) 6-4 in the second round.

0310 WILL FERRELL‘S TIPS TO BEAT THE HEAT

Temperature at Melbourne Park is forecast to hit 39 degrees Celsius this week and American actor and comedian Will Ferrel discussed how he plans to beat the heat.

“You know, everyone says hydrate. I don‘t,” he told a news conference. “I don’t drink any fluids except for I drink a lot of clam chowder. I don’t know if you guys call it down here clam chowder. Hot, thick soups. That’s the way to go. And hot milk. Yes.”

0245 GARCIA EDGES VONDROUSOVA

Eighth seed Caroline Garcia booked a place in the third round after beating Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-7(3) 6-2 8-6 after almost two and a half hours of play on Hisense Arena.

0240 RADWANSKA ADVANCES

Two-time Australian Open semi-finalist Agnieszka Radwanska rallied from a set and a break down to beat Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 2-6 7-5 6-3 to reach the third round.

0155 KONTA KNOCKED OUT

Briton Johanna Konta, ranked 10th in the world, crashed out to world number 123 Bernarda Pera in the second round, with the American winning 6-4 7-5 defeat.

0136 SHARAPOVA THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Former champion Maria Sharapova, back on Rod Laver Arena for the first time since her doping ban, reached the third round with a 6-1 7-6(4) victory over 14th seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

0045 PLAY UNDERWAY ON SCHEDULE

Play got underway on schedule at 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) at Melbourne Park, where the temperature was already well above 30 degrees Celsius and forecast to hit 40. Read our preview of the day’s action here: