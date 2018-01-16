Australian Open day two

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Defending champion Roger Federer cruised to victory at the Australian Open on Tuesday and was joined in the second round by former champions Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka.

Federer, bidding for his 20th grand slam title, beat Aljaz Bedene 6-3 6-4 6-3 at Melbourne Park, Djokovic defeated Donald Young 6-1 6-2 6-4 and Wawrinka battled to a 6-3 6-4 2-6 7-6(2) win over Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis.

In the women’s draw, world number one Simona Halep beat 17-year-old Destanee Aiava 7-6(5) 6-1 as top players including Garbine Muguruza, Maria Sharapova, Angelique Kerber, Karolina Pliskova and Johanna Konta registered opening victories.

Kristina Mladenovic and Petra Kvitova were the surprise early exits in the women’s singles while Canadian Milos Raonic, seeded 23rd, was the biggest upset loser on the men’s side.

Leading men’s contenders Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Juan Martin Del Potro, Tomas Berdych and David Goffin booked second-round spots.

Highlights of Tuesday’s second day of the Australian Open, the first grand slam tournament of the year:

1225 BARTY BATTLES PAST SABALENKA

Australian 18th-seed Ashleigh Barty beat Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(7) 6-4 6-4 in the first round but faces a tough test against Italian Camila Giorgi in the next stage.

1215 DEL POTRO RUMBLES THROUGH TO SECOND ROUND

Argentine Juan Martín del Potro, who last played at the Australian Open in 2014, battled to a 6-3 6-4 6-3 win over American Frances Tiafoe to set up a second-round clash with Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

1115 THIEM CRUISES PAST PELLA

Austrian fifth-seed Dominic Thiem brushed Argentina’s Guido Pella aside with a dominant 6-4 6-4 6-4 win and will face American qualifier Denis Kudla in the second round.

1050 PUTINTSEVA PULLS OFF WATSON UPSET

Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva earned a hard-fought 7-5 7-6(6) victory over Heather Watson, meaning Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund are the only British hopes left to claim the Melbourne Park title.

1015 BERDYCH ENDS DE MINAUR RUN

Czech 19th-seed Tomas Berdych ended Australian youngster Alex De Minaur’s strong start to the season with a 6-3 3-6 6-0 6-1 win over the 18-year-old.

1000 FEDERER CRUISES INTO ROUND TWO

Defending champion Roger Federer, chasing his 20th grand slam title, beat Slovenian Aljaz Bedene 6-3 6-4 6-3 to reach the second round. It was the 36-year-old’s 88th win in 101 matches at Melbourne Park.

Federer will next face Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, who hit 45 winners, including 19 aces, past wildcard Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea in a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory in 77 minutes.

0940 MUGURUZA MARCHES ON TO SECOND ROUND

World number three Garbine Muguruza breezed into the second round with a 6-4 6-3 win over French wildcard Jessika Ponchet.

0845 PETKOVIC STUNS KVITOVA IN MARATHON

German Andrea Petkovic won the final three games to beat two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova 6-3 4-6 10-8 in a thrilling first-round encounter, which lasted two hours and 52 minutes.

0645 HALEP SURGES PAST AIAVA

World number one Simona Halep overcame an ankle injury to move on to the next round after a 7-6(5) 6-1 victory over Australian teenager Destanee Aiava.

Halep praised Aiava, ranked 193 in the world, for her booming groundstrokes, which helped earn the 17-year-old wildcard two set points in the opener.

“She’s a little bit like Serena (Williams), she’s hitting the ball strong, she’s a powerful girl and for sure she will be good in the future.” Halep said.

0610 DOMINANT DJOKOVIC BOOKS SECOND ROUND SPOT

Six-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic beat American Donald Young 6-1 6-2 6-4 to reach the second round for a 12th consecutive year.

“A month ago I didn’t know if I was going to come to Australia or not because the elbow was still not prepared for this level of competition,” Djokovic, playing his first match since Wimbledon last year, said in an on-court interview.

0555 WAWRINKA PREVAILS IN TRICKY RETURN

Former Australian Open champion Stan Wawrinka battled to a 6-3 6-4 2-6 7-6(2) victory over Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in his first competitive match since July.

0530 BOUCHARD ENDS LOSING STREAK

Canadian Eugenie Bouchard ended a six-match losing run on the tour by beating France’s Oceane Dodin 6-3 7-6(5).

0525 GOFFFIN BEGINS 2018 IN STYLE

Seventh seed David Goffin started his 2018 season with 55 winners to seal a 6-7(3) 6-3 6-2 6-4 win over German qualifier Matthias Bachinger.

0520 KERBER LOOKS AHEAD AFTER FIRST ROUND WIN

Former Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber, flying from her title-winning run in Sydney, needed a little more than an hour to fellow German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-0 6-4.

“2017, I have said goodbye already, I am not looking back,” Kerber, who failed to claim a title last year, said after the match.

“I‘m feeling good and trying to continue how I have played in the last few weeks. I‘m just trying to enjoy it again on court.”

0430 ZVEREV SAILS THROUGH

World number four Alexander Zverev opened with a 6-1 7-6(5) 7-5 first round victory over Italian Thomas Fabbiano.

0330 QUERREY ADVANCES

American Sam Querrey, a quarter-finalist last year, began his campaign with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez.

0325 SASNOVICH ADVANCES

Brisbane finalist Aliaksandra Sasnovich claimed a convincing 6-3 6-2 win over American Christina McHale.

0320 SHARAPOVA STROLLS INTO ROUND TWO

Former world number one Maria Sharapova, the 2008 winner in Melbourne, progressed to the second round with a 6-1 6-4 victory over German Tatjana Maria.

0220 VERDASCO POWERS PAST BAUTISTA AGUT

Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, a semi-finalist in 2009, recorded 41 winners to upset 20th-seeded compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1 7-5 7-5.

0150 PLISKOVA THROUGH TO ROUND TWO

Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova kept her hopes of lifting a maiden grand slam titles alive with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Paraguayan Veronica Cepede Royg in the first round.

“The first one is always the toughest for me... Hopefully I take it match-by-match and I think I’ll have a good chance,” Pliskova, who reached the quarter-finals in Melbourne last year, said after the match.

0140 GARCIA SURGES PAST WITTHOEFT

Eighth seed Caroline Garcia overcame big-hitting German Carina Witthoeft 7-5 6-3.

0130 KONTA CRUISES PAST BRENGLE

Ninth seeded Briton Johanna Konta skipped past Madison Brengle into the second round, overpowering the American 6-3 6-1 in 66 minutes on Hisense Arena.

”I am very happy with that match,“ said the Australian-born 26-year-old. ”I knew it would be tough, she gets a lot of balls back and makes her opponents work for it.

0030 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY TWO

Play got underway on schedule at 11 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) at Melbourne Park, where the temperature is around 21 degrees with very little chance of rain forecast. Read our preview of the day’s action here: