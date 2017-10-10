Serena targets Australian Open title defence - organisers

Sept 1, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the USA hits to Vania King of USA (not pictured) on day four of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Former world number one and new mum Serena Williams is targeting a return to Melbourne Park next year to defend her Australian Open title, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Tuesday.

Williams, who won her 23rd grand slam title when pregnant at the 2017 tournament in January, gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1. She has just three months to get fit if she is to defend her title.

“Serena will be back,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne.

”She wants to come back in 2018 and defend her title and she’s in training now.

“There’s several months to go and obviously it will be up to her as to where she is with her fitness.”

The 36-year-old would be competing for a tournament record A$4 million (£2.36 million) winner’s purse in 2018, with total prize money hiked 10 percent to A$55 million.